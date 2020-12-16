Sooner rather than later, a coronavirus test will be as assessable at home as a pregnancy test. As of this week the FDA approved the first over the counter coronavirus test that you can take a home. The cool thing is, you can find out you results in just 20 minutes.

According to NPR, this test will be available for all Americans to purchase without a prescription. You will be able to buy a local store and take it in the comfort of your own home. I wouldn't be surprised if at some point they start selling them in dollar stores or at gas stations just like they do pregnancy tests. According to NPR, the test will cost $30 and will be available to the public as soon as January 2021. Just a few weeks away!

Today's authorization is a major milestone in diagnostic testing for COVID-19," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement announcing the authorization.

The at home testing kit will be super easy to use. According to NPR, it includes a special swab that you will simply stick up your nose. This can be used on adults and children as young as 2 years of age. There will be the ability to shortens the length of the swab depending on the age of the recipient. After swabbing you will have to add a few drops of liquid to the sample and place it into a small plastic device. I'm telling you the device looks just like a pregnancy test so some might experience some Deja vu. After that you should receive the results to your smartphone in a matter of 15 minutes.

This could be used for people to test themselves, for example, before going to a sporting event or a concert or going to a church to decrease the chance that they spread it other people," said Sean Parsons, the company's CEO.