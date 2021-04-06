HBO Max has announced a new comedy series headed to the streaming platform, starring Jake Johnson (New Girl) and Ophelia Lovibond (Elementary). Titled Minx, the 1970s-set show centers around “an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women” (via Deadline).

Ellen Rapoport, who penned the 2020 Netflix comedy Desperados, executive produces alongside Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment. Said Rapoport in a statement: “I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of 70s porn magazines. Making Minx with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

This will be Lionsgate’s fourth series at HBO Max, following the Anna Kendrick-led romantic comedy series Love Life and upcoming shows Julia and Santa Inc. Minx has been described by HBO Max as “fun,” “feminist,” and “wholly unique. The rest of the cast is rounded out by Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya in series regular roles.

“We fell in love with Ellen’s trunkful of male nudie magazines and her amazing vision for this funny and liberating series the second we heard it and knew we needed a bold network partner to let us bring it to the screen as honestly as possible," said Feig. "With our powerhouse cast and brilliant director, it’s Minx to the Max!”

