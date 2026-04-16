Jamie Ding, from Lawrence Township, NJ, has quite a winning streak going on the popular TV game show, Jeopardy! Gosh, I hope I don't jinx him by writing this. Nah, he's brilliant. The Princeton University 2013 grad (molecular biology major) and employee of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency seems unstoppable.

Jamie Ding from Lawrence, NJ is still winning on Jeopardy!

Everyone from his Mercer County town is cheering him on. The town Facebook groups are all buzzing about Jamie and his success so far. I've tuned in and noticed right away that he's making the trivia-based quiz show look easy.

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With 24 wins in a row, Jamie has crossed into the Top 5 of Jeopardy! players with the most consecutive wins (as of April 15). He'll sit in that #5 spot for a little while. The #4 spot is currently held by James Holzhauer with 32 consecutive wins, according to the Jeopardy! Leaderboard of Legends. Ken Jennings, host of Jeopardy! and former Jeopardy! champion, has the most consecutive wins in show history, with 74 back in 2004.

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Ding has also broken a Garden State Jeopardy! record. He now has more wins than anyone else from New Jersey. Impressive. Jamie is also already guaranteed a spot in the show's Tournament of Champions.

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Ding's winnings are piling up. As of April 15, he's won $667,000. He's on the heels of another New Jersey winner. Cris Pannullo, from Ocean City, won $748,286 during his run on the show.

Whatever happens from here on out, Lawrence Township should be proud. Maybe there will be a parade on Main Street for their hometown Jeopardy! hero. Ha ha. Way to go, Jamie. Keep it up. Your neighbors would love to see you around town to say congratulations.