Oh, you're going to love this. For the first time ever there will be an ice skating rink at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem and it's going to be opening just in time for some holiday fun.

It's a pop up ice skating rink from Flight on Ice, according to the Bucks County Herald, that will be open from Black Friday (November 25th) until February 26, 2023.

It's not going to be inside the mall, it's going to be outside in the parking lot, by the AMC Movie Theater and the old Sears Automotive Center, so you get those real ice skating vibes. Lol.

It's real ice too, not synthetic. They even have a zamboni that will be doing regular sweeps to keep the ice in good shape for you.

The Flight on Ice website says you'll be able to rent skates there in a range of sizes incase you don't have them, but, you're welcome to bring your own.

There will be a viewing area so if you're not going to skate you can still watch the fun.

It's a good idea to book a time to skate before you get there. They do take walk ins but limit the amount of people on the ice at one time, so it's smart to guarantee your spot. You don't have to print anything out. Just show your reservation on your phone or they can see your name on their list.

A portion of the rink's proceeds will be going to the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 Survivors Fund.

Jon Schaffer, President of Flight Entertainment, said, "Working with great partners in the community has made it possible to bring our ice skating rink experience to Bucks County this season. We are thrilled to bring a new family-friendly concept to the Neshaminy Mall and hope to make this a staple attraction in the community for years to come, all while helping out a great cause that is near and dear to our hearts.

