Wow, what an unexpected, great surprise.

Last time I heard, the holidays weren't coming to Neshaminy Mall at all this year.

No festive decorations and no Santa.

What??? You could hear the collective BOO coming from Bensalem and the surrounding area.

I'm a traditionalist. I love doing the same fun, festive things each year for the holidays, so the thought of no Santa at Neshaminy Mall made me sad.

What about the parents who always took their kids' pictures with THAT Santa?

Yup, these are the things I think about.

Neshaminy Mall employees saw no sign of Santa

Mall employees had given up hope for some holiday spirit because of the lack of festive decorations.

Remember, Neshaminy Mall's been sold to Paramount Realty & Edgewood Properties and there are redevelopment plans in the works.

I had hoped after the redevelopment (whatever that looks like) the new owners would get back to the mall's beloved traditions.

Mall representative said no Santa due to low foot traffic at mall.

Even a mall representative told 6ABC recently that there would be no Santa at Neshaminy Mall this year.

They cited low foot traffic at the once-popular shopping mall.

Then came the news in a Bucks County Facebook group that Santa is coming to Neshaminy Mall after all this holiday season.

YAY!

I searched around for some information to confirm the happy rumors and it's true...Santa is back at Neshaminy Mall.

North Pole Photo LTD posted you don't need an appointment, just stop by for a visit.

When confused people asked if this was really true, they assured everyone that Santa is indeed there now.

I'm not exactly sure why the change of heart.

Maybe local folks flooded the North Pole with complaint letters.

Whatever the case, I'm happy and I'm sure a bunch of children will be too.

Santa is near the Neshaminy Mall Food Court

Make sure to stop by and give Santa your wish list. He's near the food court.

Click here for Santa's schedule at Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem.

Happy holidays.

