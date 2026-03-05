Big plans are in the works for the redevelopment of Neshaminy Mall, according to the Mayor of Bensalem, BucksCo.Today is reporting.

Redevelopment plan for Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem is moving forward

The 91-acre property, with over a million acres of retail space, was purchased back in the summer of 2024 for $27.5 million by Paramount Realty and Edgewood Properties with redevelopment in mind. You wouldn't be able to tell that anything's going on right now, but beyond the scenes, the start of the project is getting closer.

The mall is down to less than two dozen stores. Bath & Body Works recently closed. Its last day of business was February 21. Shoe Carnival also closed back in January.

Joe DiGirolamo, Mayor of Bensalem, said the redevelopment plans are moving along. Most of the existing mall will be torn down. The bigger anchor stores, like Boscovs and Barnes and Noble, and the AMC Theatres will be staying. Other big stores may become a part of the new plan, like Whole Foods Market and Walmart.

Housing may also become part of the new space. Townhomes and apartments are being considered, especially age-restricted units, that wouldn't tax the local school-system. The new project could possibly include a space to walk inside for shoppers and residents as well.

DiGirolamo said, "It is conceptual at this point. But, it was a good start. It's certainly an attraction to come here. Not just Bensalem, but a regional place where people can come and shop. And, I think that's what we're shooting for and I think that's going to happen of it's mixed-use like we're talking about."

No word on exactly when the redevelopment project will begin.