First Look: Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

That’s Kristen Stewart, playing Princess Diana in the upcoming movie Spencer. Rather than a typical biopic, the film focuses on just one weekend in Diana’s life; according to the press release it’s set during the time of a “Christmas holiday with the royal family at the Sandringham estate in Norfolk” when she finally “decides to leave her marriage to Prince Charles.”

The film just began production and revealed this photo of Stewart in the role as the iconic princess. Stewart herself described the movie as “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.” It’s directed by Pablo Larrain, whose biography of Jacqueline Kennedy, Jackie (starring Natalie Portman in the title role) came out in 2016 and garnered multiple Academy Award nominations.

Here’s the full image of Stewart in the role:

Neon

Here’s Spencer’s full synopsis:

December, 1991: The Prince and Princess of Wales’ marriage has long since grown cold. Though rumours of affairs and a divorce abound, peace is ordained for the Christmas festivities at Sandringham Estate. There's eating and drinking, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the game. This year, things will be a whole lot different.

Spencer is expected to make its premiere in the fall of 2021. As the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death approaches next year, there’s been renewed interested in her life; she was also recently featured in the fourth season of The Crown, where she was played by Emma Corrin.