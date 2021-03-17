Food Truck Carnival Today at Cherry Hill Mall

If you're looking for something fun to do today, stop on by the Cherry Hill Mall for the Food Truck Carnival brought to you by Houghton Enterprises.

I saw the details as I was scrolling on Facebook , and it has my mouth watering. If you've been longing for summer and the fun summer carnivals, this is the place for you. The food trucks will be filled with all of your favorite carnival foods like funnel cakes, cotton candy, Italian sausage, sandwiches, grilled cheese, and one of my personal favorites, deep fried Oreos.

It's going on from noon until 8pm. It's in the mall parking lot on Route 38, across from the Apple store. You can't miss it. The Funnel Cake food truck will also have fried Peanut Butter and Jelly, and deep fried Oreos. The Cotton Candy Food Truck will also have candied apples, and popcorn. The Italian Sausage Food Truck will also have French fries. The Lunch Box food truck will have nachos, tacos, grilled cheese, and hot dogs.

Grab your co-workers and head there for lunch or tell your family you're going to the carnival for dinner. Lol. Parking is free. It's walk up only...there won't be any table seating, but, you could pop your trunk and have a little tailgate fun.

Cash or credit cards will be accepted.

Organizers are asking that everyone wears face masks, and maintains a safe distance away from each other. There will be sanitizing stations set up.

My dinner plans are set. See you there.