Eddie V’s Coming to the Cherry Hill Mall Announces New Opening Date!

Get ready for a swanky culinary experience in Cherry Hill this summer!

Eddie V's Prime Seafood is preparing for its grand opening at the Cherry Hill Mall! It's almost ready.

It was previously displayed on their Google results page that their opening date would be June 8. Plans have since changed, but not by a lot! They've set an official opening date for Thursday, June 15th, according to South Jersey Food Scene.

It will take over the space of the Grand Lux Cafe (2000 NJ-38 #1072), which permanently closed in 2020.

This will be such an exciting addition to the collection of restaurants that already exist along the perimeters of the popular shopping mall. Eddie V's specializes in prime, quality seafood and steaks. If you're looking for a more upscale experience around the mall, this will be the place to be, according to their website:

"We feature an abundant selection of fine wines and imaginative cocktails to complement artfully prepared seafood and steak dishes made from the highest quality ingredients. At our restaurant we strive to create a memorable experience for each guest and deliver a world-class fine dining experience to the area. Eddie V's dazzling vibe is just the thing you're looking for when planning a lively night out."

And to further add to the ambiance, they'll even have live music in the "V Lounge!" It's sure to be a classy experience perfect for celebrations or special occasions.

Based on their King of Prussia menu, they offer sumptuous seafood dishes such as East Coast Oysters, Caviar, Maine Lobster, Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes, Chilean Sea Bass, Norwegian Salmon, Mediterranean Branzino, and more!

As for steaks, they offer various prime cuts, such as Filet Mignon, Bone-in Ribeye, and Bone-in New York Strip. You can even order them with indulgent "enhancements" like crab-stuffed jumbo shrimp, scallops, lobster tail and more!

Can't wait to check this place out! Get ready to make reservations for your next fancy date night or celebration!

