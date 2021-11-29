Amazon Opening Retail Store in Cherry Hill, NJ

Get ready. NJ.com is reporting that Amazon will be opening a retail store in the Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill, NJ, in the next few months.

It will be called Amazon 4-Star and carry some of Amazon's most popular items. All products in stock will either be Amazon Top Sellers or earned at least 4 stars. If you're a Prime member you'll pay the same price for the products in store, if you're not a Prime member, you'll pay list price.

The article says it will be located in the Macy's wing of the mall, between Armani Exchange and MAC.

I like the concept. If you live or work near the store, and have time to shop, this could even be more convenient than Amazon delivery...that is if they have what you're looking for. It also takes the guess work and research out of finding the top rated products. I have to say, I'm curious. I'll definitely take the 30 or so minute drive to check it out.

This will be the third Amazon 4-Star store in New Jersey. The first one opened back in 2020 in the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey. The second one opened earlier this year at the American Dream mega-mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There are 33 Amazon 4-Star stores across the country, with plans for another 10 in the near future.

No date's been set yet for the Cherry Hill Mall store opening. The mall's website simply says, "Coming Soon." It's expected in the first half of 2022.

