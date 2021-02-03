For Valentines Day this year? Try these sweet gifts

Valentine's Day has always been one of the weirder holidays for me. It’s not really for guys. It’s just for chicks to guilt their significant others into buying them stuff to prove their love. I’m here to make it easier for you. Sweets. And don’t let her pressure you into anything else.

Save the jewelry for birthdays and anniversaries and buy desserts instead. However, you gotta do it right! After scrolling past countless Valentines day desserts on instagram, I’ve decided this year she wants more than a box of chocolates. Looking for places to purchase over-the-top Valentine's day desserts? Here are a few:

Pudding Parlor Co

The Pudding Parlor is a small, Miami-based company that makes homemade puddings. These puddings are made in fresh batches daily and are loved by Miami locals but ship nationwide. They currently have a Valentines special, which is a red velvet cake topped with cream cheese icing, combined with vanilla pudding. Not into red velvet? They have plenty of other delicious flavors to choose from to gift someone this Valentine's day or any other occasion.

Padoca Bakery

Padoca Bakery has a plethora of dessert items to choose from when it comes to Valentine's Day desserts. From cake on a stick to red velvet cake hearts and even a cookie play dough kit, Padoca has delicious treats for your entire family to enjoy. They have local delivery, pickup and nationwide delivery as well.

Sugar Plum Chocolate

If social media hasn’t persuaded you to purchase this already, you need to order yourself a Chocolate Mallet Pizza. Sugar Plum Chocolate sells their Mallet Pizza on Goldbelly and has become a holiday favorite for many. How this breakable dessert chocolate works, is you smash it with the mallet, and then enjoy. You can choose from several toppings for the chocolate or you can keep it plain and simple. Either way it’s a fun way to spice up your Valentine's Day.

