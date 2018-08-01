Wow! I was so surprised to read on NJ.com that in January 2019 the state will be offer New Jersey students the option to go to community college for free! This will be a game changer. So many of my friends and family have been suffering from student loans well after graduating. This new program will be a huge help for future college students!

The downside to this is it's only at select colleges and it's not free for every student. To qualify, I read that students must be enrolled for a minimum of six credits (which is about two classes). They also must come from a household that makes less than $45,000 in adjusted gross income.

In the end, it's nice that something like this will be available to NJ students who want to further their education worry free!

