Free Pizza For Unpaid Federal Workers at Princeton Pizza Shop

The government shutdown drags on, affecting some 800,000 federal workers, and their families. They're currently feeling the effects of missing their first paycheck. That's enough to ruin your day. But, you know what may make you feel a little better? Free pizza!

According to The Patch, Jules Thin Crust Pizza has generously offered to give away a free slice to each government work who's currently unpaid...and that's not all...each of the worker's family members can grab a free slice too. Wow. That's quite an offer. I know it doesn't make up for a missed paycheck, but, a very nice gesture, none the less.

To get the free pizza, you just have to show your federal job ID. If you've never been to Jules, you'll love it. Thin crust is my favorite.

Jules Thin Crust is located at 18 Witherspoon Street, Princeton. Another nearby location is in Newtown, PA. The free pizza offer is good there too. Enjoy. Hopefully, everyone will be working again soon.