Hey Newtown, you're getting a Bath & Body Works in town soon. Yippee.

It's one of my favorite places to shop. I love all the lotions, shower gels, body scrubs, soaps, hand sanitizers, candles, and more in creative scents for all of the different holidays and seasons.

Bath & Body Works coming soon to The Village of Newtown in Newtown, PA

It will be opening in The Village of Newtown shopping center on South Eagle Road in Newtown.

According to the site plan, it's going to be next to Crumbl Cookies and Bomba Tacos & Rum, near Iron Hill Brewery and Ulta Beauty.

Bath & Bady Works Newtown, PA is hiring

There's a job listing online right now for a Retail Store Manager.

I have to say I love The Village of Newtown shopping center.

I'm a Jersey Girl and will absolutely take a little road trip (it's not that far, about a half hour) to shop there.

My teenage daughter loves the lululemon store. Before the Crumbl Cookies opened in Nassau Park Pavilion in West Windsor, NJ, that was our go-to Crumbl location. I love Dogs and Cats Rule for all of our puppy needs (our Maizey is 3-year-old now, can you believe it?), oh and Nina's Waffles is the best.

There's a great mix of retail shops, restaurants, and services.

No word on an opening date. As soon as I find out more details, I'll let you know. I can't wait.

The other Bath & Body Works in the area are in Oxford Valley Mall and Neshaminy Mall, but I like that you won't have to go inside a mall to get to this one. There is plenty of parking right infront of the store.

The Village of Newtown is located on S. Eagle Road in Newtown, PA.

