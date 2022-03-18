Good news. Free Rita's Day is back, but, this year there's a twist.

It's not just a First DAY of Spring Celebration at Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard...it's a First WEEK of Spring Celebration.

Here's what you have to do to get some free ice next week. This Sunday, March 20th (or before), make sure you download the Rita's app if you don't have it already and download the free treat reward. Then, you're all set. You can redeem it at any Rita's from Sunday, March 20th - Sunday March 27th.

This is great. You get a full week to get your free ice. Convenient, huh? I would always be so mad if I couldn't make it on Free Rita's Day. Lol. You can thank them when you get to the window for saving you from waiting in the huge line that always formed on Free Rita's Day too.

There are Rita's locations in Lawrence, Ewing, Hamilton, Princeton, Burlington, Morrisville, Levittown, Langhorne, Newtown...everywhere. Lol.

Here's another freebie. Dairy Queen's Free Cone Day is back after two years. It's happening on Monday, March 21st.

Stop by a non-mall Dairy Queen location on Monday and you'll get one free small vanilla soft serve cone. It's going on all day. Limit one per person. Not valid on mobile orders or delivery. There are a few Dairy Queens close by in East Windsor, Trenton, Hamilton (Grill & Chill), Morrisville, and Bensalem.

Chick fil A is doing something but, we're not sure what just yet. It's a surprise. They teased on social media that they've got something for us on Monday, March 21st and we'll be able to redeem it from March 21st - March 23rd on the Chick fil A app. Hmmmm. I wonder what it could be?

This is going to be a great start to Spring.

