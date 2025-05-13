Spring is officially in full swing in New Jersey, which brings blooming flowers and trees.

A lot of us love the warm weather, beautiful trees, and the smell of fresh cut grass, but for some of us, it can be a bother.

With all of these amazing things comes the annoyance of allergies.

Allergy season can be pretty challenging for people who have them this time of year in New Jersey.

What Are Symptoms of Seasonal Allergies?

A lot of people experience sneezing, congestion, and itchy skin/eyes when allergy season is in full swing. I, for one, totally suffer this time of year and have every symptom in the book.

The reactions, like sneezing, itching, coughing, etc., are caused by airborne pollen from trees, grasses, and weeds that are blooming in the area right now.

In New Jersey, the timing and intensity of pollen release can change throughout the year.

There are certain points in the year that you may suffer more than others, but typically, it depends on what type of pollen you're allergic to.

If you can't function without some sort of Benedryl, Zyrtec, or other antihistamine during the pollen-heavy periods of the year, this may be good to know.

It's important to know that tree pollen levels typically peak right around now in our area.

When Is The Pollen Count The Highest in New Jersey?

A source states that the worst time of year for tree pollen in New Jersey is late April to the first few weeks of May.

If your allergies have been bugging you, just know there's a light at the end of the tunnel!

We're almost out of the worst time of year for allergies!

