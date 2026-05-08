Still trying to figure out where to take your mom for Mother's Day? Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard may be just the place.

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard offering $1 ice on Mother's Day

For one day only, Mother's Day, May 10, 2026, Rita's wants to treat your mom to $1 Italian ice. Most moms love a good deal, so she may be into this idea. You could become the favorite child if you tell her you're bringing her to Rita's, and it won't hurt your wallet. You need to have the Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard app in order to get the $1 ice offer. You probably already have it downloaded, if not, it's not too late. Download it now.

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Here's the deal. Rita's is offering a small Italian Ice for only $1 with a $1 minimum purchase in the Rita's app. It's a single-use reward and only good on Mother's Day, May 10, 2026. Treat me, or, let's be honest, you can grab this deal for yourself. I won't tell anyone. Ha ha.

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Do you know what Rita's most popular flavor is? Mango. Nice and refreshing. Rita's latest creation is "Make it Swicey" with Tajin...a sweet and a little spicy topping. Give it a try and see what you think.

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From the Rita's press release, "To redeem, app users must have the one-time-use reward in their Rita’s app account at time of purchase. Only one “$1 Small Italian Ice with a $1 Minimum Purchase” reward per app account. Reward only valid during business hours on 5/10/26."

Celebrate Mother's Day with this $1 Italian Ice deal. Don't miss out! Download the Rita's app now.