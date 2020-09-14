Airbnb is giving The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air fans the rare opportunity to live like Will Smith did in the 1990s when he moved from Philadelphia to California, but without breaking the bank.

According to a report from TMZ on Sunday (Sept. 13), The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air mansion became available for rent on the popular vacation rental platform for $30 a night to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show's premiere on NBC on Sept. 10, 1990. The house will be available to rent on Sept. 29 with stays taking place Oct. 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14.

With only five dates for overnight stays available, this opportunity is extremely limited and thanks to COVID-19, any person who lives outside of the L.A. County area will not be able to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime event. All persons looking to join in the festivities will be asked to prove that they are currently living in the same household to minimize the risk and spread of the coronavirus.

Though the house is not the same place where Will Smith and the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air got into their antics, fans will be staying in the house seen in the sitcom's opening sequence. The listing, which was posted by Will Smith, allows access to Will's bedroom and bathroom from the show, a poolside lounging area and a large dining room. DJ Jazzy Jeff will be giving guests a virtual welcome when their stay begins.

The forthcoming Airbnb experience is just one of many things coming to commemorate the show's contribution to the culture. Just last week, a new merchandise line, which you can also check out below, was launched to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the show's first episode. Additionally, Will Smith shared the first images from The Fresh Prince reunion and announced that the series' dramatized reboot has landed at Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, and will be coming soon.

See Inside the Famous The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Mansion Available for Rent on Airbnb