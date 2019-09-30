‘Frozen 2′ Soundtrack Includes Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At the Disco + More

Frozen 2 is headed to the big screen on November 22, along with the second installment of the Frozen franchise, comes a new soundtrack that features some of the most popular artists today.

The new soundtrack features seven original songs in the film by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez along with an original score by Christophe Beck​. The upcoming album also features three Frozen songs that will be played in the end credits from Kacey Musgraves, Panic! At The Disco and Weezer.

"The songs and score of Frozen 2 reflect the growth of the characters and the deepening of their story," Jennifer Lee, co-director, said in a statement. "The music is fun but emotional, personal yet powerful, intimate but also epic. Kristen, Bobby and Christophe have definitely outdone themselves and taken the music to brave new heights."

The soundtrack is set to release days before the film releases, on November 15. Fans can pre-order the soundtrack now.

Frozen 2 Soundtrack Track List:

1. “All Is Found," performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change," performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown," performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older," performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.)," performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods," performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself," performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing," performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown," performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. “All Is Found," performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods," performed by Weezer (end credits)

Watch the movie's trailer, below!