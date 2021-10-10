Kacey Musgraves Says Dating After Divorce ‘Was a Little Shocking’

Kacey Musgraves says dating after her divorce from fellow artist Ruston Kelly hasn't been easy, but it has given her a feeling of connectedness. The "Star-Crossed" singer recently sat down with Apple Music and dished about what it’s been liken jumping back into the dating pool after nearly three years of marriage.

"I feel, through this process, I'm a little closer to humanity in some ways,” Musgraves shares, “because you can be the Golden Hour girl, and you can have rose-colored glasses and experience this earth-shattering love, and you can experience the antithesis of that, and that is life, and you just roll with it.”

Her road to understanding this fact, though, hasn’t been an easy one; in fact, acclimating to the dating world was tough. She was stood up once, left hanging for a Thanksgiving visit she had planned with someone she had been dating.

“It was kind of my first few steps into exploring being a single 30-something-year-old person after a marriage,” Musgraves remembers. “After a huge point in my career, more notoriety, it was a really naked place.”

The reality of the situation, she says, startled her. "It was a little shocking. It was surprising. And it made me just think that we all have flaws," she explains.

Musgraves channeled some of these emotions in a song on her new album, Star-Crossed, called "Hookup Scene." Lucky for her, she doesn't have to worry about the dating scene for now: She's dating Cole Schafer, a poet and marketing copywriter.

