Fully Vaccinated People Can Travel Again, CDC Says

Add travel to the activities vaccinated Americans can enjoy again.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance Friday to say fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S. without getting a COVID-19 test or going into quarantine.

The agency previously cautioned against unnecessary travel even for vaccinated people. The agency says vaccinated people should still wear a mask and socially distance when traveling.

Nearly 100 million people (or about 30%) of the US population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the CDC estimates. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine.

Unvaccinated people are still advised to avoid unnecessary travel.

The new guidance says:

For international travel, vaccinated people should still get a COVID-19 test before flying to the U.S. and be tested soon after returning.

Fully vaccinated people can travel within the U.S., without getting tested for the coronavirus or quarantining. People should still wear a mask, socially distance, and avoid crowds.

For international travel, the agency says vaccinated people do not need to get a COVID-19 test before leaving, though some destinations may require it.

Vaccinated people should still get a negative COVID-19 test before boarding a flight to the U.S., and be tested 3 to 5 days after returning. They do not need to quarantine.

As variants emerge and the vaccination plan varies across the world, they advise Americans to remain cautious about all overseas travel. The agency noted the potential introduction of virus variants and differences in vaccine coverage around the world for the cautious guidance on overseas travel.