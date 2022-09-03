One of the great joys of summer is yard games.

There's something special about getting together in the backyard or on the beach and just spending the day playing can jam, jai-alai, or lawn darts.

Of course, some yard games rank higher than others.

I'm talking about corn hole.

Photo by Steve Lieman on Unsplash Photo by Steve Lieman on Unsplash loading...

Cornhole right now is king of the yard game scene and for good reason.

It's easy to play, although a challenge to master, and it's a good group game.

Over the summer, I got to spend most Friday afternoons and Saturday middays out on the Seaside Heights Boardwalk playing in corn hole and giving out prizes.

Not a half bad way to spend a day at work, right?

Sadly though, with summer beginning to show signs of ending so too will yard game season.

Or so I thought.

Usually when the weather starts to take a turn people pack up their cornhole boards and bean bags and pack them up for the winter.

But did you know that indoor cornhole was a thing?

There's Cornhole Craze in Atlantic County which offers parties, leagues, and hall rentals.

Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash loading...

You could also check out look into joining Mayhem Cornhole in Manchester NJ, the largest cornhole league in the state.

But let's say you don't want to drive out of Ocean County to play some cornhole.

Is there even a place you could go to keep your throwing arm strong during the cornhole 'off season'?

On September 1st of this year there will be.

I just happened to spot this place off 37 the other day while headed to Stop and Shop, it was the name that really drew me in.

Fun Bags, Indoor Cornhole in Toms River

Fun Bags is the only indoor cornhole arena in Ocean County and according to their co-owner Matt, who was nice enough to show me around, they are looking to let the bags fly September 1st.

Photo Credit: Buehler Photo Credit: Buehler loading...

They're located at 452 Route 37, suite 2 right next to Car Cash.

Much like Axe Throwing, you and your group will pay to rent a cornhole lane.

The facility of course is beach themed, as well as a BYO, so you can have your beer while throwing your bags.

Be sure to keep that throwing arm strong over the winter by checking out Fun Bags!

