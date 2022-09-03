This Home In Englewood, NJ Will Help You Bring Out Your Inner Rockstar

When I was a kid there was nothing I wanted more than to be a rock star.

Even as an adult, it's something I fantasize about from time to time.

Growing up, I'd set up in my parents basement with my little Behringer amplifier, old microphone duct taped to a music stand since I didn't have an actual mic stand, and would play and attempt to sing for hours a day.

Eventually I got into a band and after a couple of releases and a small regional following, I decided to hang it up and pursue radio instead.

I'd like to imagine though, that if my house was more 'rock star oriented' that I'd still be playing in a band.

I don't mean from a support stand point either, but if my house was physically set up for a rock star to practice.

This house I found in Englewood New Jersey, I think has the perfect set up for an up and coming rocker and on top of that it is a gorgeous home.

Now, this house is small compared to some of the mega mansions that I love to write about, but it definitely has a personality that makes it worth mentioning.

The home sits right off of Crystal Lake Park, so the views the house has from its upper decks are stunning.

Also, all things considered the asking price of this home isn't too crazy when compared to some of the other McMansions in the state.

It'll still run you over eight thousand dollars a month for the mortgage, but when you look at the fourteen and fifteen thousand dollar a month mortgages for other houses I've covered, 8K is nothing!

What I really like about this house though is that it's freshly renovated, has a pretty unique style, and will help the "rock star in training" in your family reach their full potential.

So, get your amp plugged in, guitar tuned up and let's get ready to rock!