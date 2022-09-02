Hello Fall! Check Out This Oktoberfest Festival Sep 24 in Ardmore, PA

Fall is HERE! It's time to mark your calendars to check out some of the best fall festivals of the season! And this one in Ardmore, PA, right outside of Philadelphia will be one you won't want to miss!

The Fall for Ardmore fall festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Schauffele Plaza (99 Cricket Terrace Ardmore, PA)

.

Come for live music from local talent, shopping, and delicious beer and food from local breweries and restaurants!

For the beer enthusiasts, you'll be able to taste several different sorts from different breweries, including and Tired Hands Brewing Company, Levante Brewing, and Iron Hill Brewery.

And when you get hungry, enjoy scrumptious food from Delice et Chocolat, Jack McShea’s, Tired Hands, Sophie’s BBQ, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft, Twenty One Pips.

In addition, businesses through out town will be hosting pop-up events, sidewalk sales, specials and face painting, and more, so there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Entry to the festival is free, but you also have the option of buying advanced ticket packages. Ticket packages range from $24 - $95. If you want to get really fancy, VIP tickets include reserved seating for up to 8 people.You'll want to grab those sooner rather than later, because they're limited. Link to buy is HERE.

This'll be the perfect way to bring in the fall season! Get your friends and family together and come out for a good time! More information at DestinationArdmore.com!

