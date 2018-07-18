G-Eazy Addresses Demi Lovato Dating Rumors
Earlier this week, G-Eazy and Demi Lovato raised eyebrows when they were seen holding hands while leaving the Warwick nightclub in Los Angeles. The gesture was especially juicy considering the fact that the rapper and his girlfriend of a year, Halsey, had broken up less than two weeks beforehand.
Now, the 29-year-old's addressing that intriguing situation while on the ESPY Awards red carpet.
"It's just one of those things that comes with the territory. You trade in your anonymity in exchange for some of your success in the public eye," he told ET about fans' interest in his dating life. "You have to remember the blessings and remember how grateful you are to be here in the first place and understand some of that is just what comes with the territory."
As for the Lovato rumors? He swears she's "just a friend."
Halsey and G-Eazy broke up on July 3, and though he may seem to be okay with things she's had a rougher time. Just days after announcing the break up, the pop star broke down in tears during a show in Michigan, though during another show she admitted she's learned that "it's okay to be alone."
