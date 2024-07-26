Heads up Kardashian and Blink-182 fans! Kourtney and Travis Barker have been spotted hanging out together in Philadelphia recently.

The couple has been head over heels for each other since they started dating back in February of 2021 and now the happily married couple has been glued to the hip ever since.

If you've watched them on the Hulu show, The Kardashians, or just checked out their social media posts of each other, you can easily tell they are super in love and it's always adorable seeing Travis and Kourtney content.

An account run by a podcast called Word To The Wise has posted a video of Kourtney and Travis walking hand in hand near the Parkway.

We're not sure if their brand new baby, Rocky Barker, is also along with them, but either way, it's adorable to see the happy couple/family roaming through the streets of The City Of Brotherly Love. Kourtney has been hopping on the tour bus and traveling with Travis quite a lot lately and I can't lie, I can't get enough of the content of them together.

Travis is in town with his Blink-182 bandmates, Tom Delogne, and Mark Hoppus, for their show at the Wells Fargo Center tonight (July 26). The band is on their 'One More Time Tour' and will be touring the United States over the next few months.

The show is happening tonight at 7 pm at the Wells Fargo Center and Blink-182 will be joined by Pierce the Veil. The parking lots are opening a few hours before the show and doors will open at 6 pm.