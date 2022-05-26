Giant Sand Sculptures Are Taking Over Peddler’s Village This Summer

When I was younger I always used to take day trips with my family to Peddler's Village in PA.

They always have the cutest themes and activities that all ages can enjoy.

It’s always been such a homey environment that the entire family can find joy in during every trip for my family and me personally.

They always have such cool things going on and something they have coming up is called their “Beach Days” events that you can go check out.

On their website, it’s listed as starting very soon on June 8, which is a Wednesday this year and it’s running all the way through August 31.

This almost 3-month long event is a sand sculpture showcase that you, your family, and friends can all go out and enjoy while you walk around the famous Peddler's Village.

Their website says that they will showcase 6 different sculptures that all are about 12 feet in height. All of the sculptures should be up and ready to be seen by June 8, as long as the weather holds out for the artists to be able to work their magic.

Of course, there’s a theme for these sculptures which is to pay homage to the history of Bucks County.

All different Bucks County landmarks, history, and scenery will be used as inspiration when the artists are designing these sculptures. I can’t lie, I can’t wait to make a trip out there and see these sand sculptures.

Something about it is so exciting and amazing to me and I’m sure it will amaze others.

The finished sculptures will all showcase landmarks like Peddler’s Village, Washington’s Crossing Park, Bucks County Playhouse and other iconic landmarks in the area.

These are the Hottest Concerts in Philadelphia for Summer 2022 The summer of 2022 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Olivia Rodrigo, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the show & how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2022.

[carbon gallery id="62636cae9674ec57845bd60e"]