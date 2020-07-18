‘Glee’ Stars Visit Naya Rivera Memorial at Lake Piru

Joe Scarnici, Getty Images

Glee stars Dot Marie Jonas, Iqbal Theba and Brad Ellis visited a fan-made memorial for Naya Rivera at Lake Piru over the weekend.

The actors visited Lake Piru on Friday (July 17) to pay tribute to their late co-star, who passed away earlier this month during a presumed drowning accident. Theba, who portrayed Principal Figgins on the show, shared a video of the visit on Twitter.

"Went to see her with my friends @dotmariejones & @BradEllisPiano," he captioned the video clip.

Jones, who played Coach Beiste, and Ellis, who portrayed the house pianist on Glee, joined Theba in the visit. Ellis even left a prop from the set at the memorial.

"[This] music anthology book was a part of ⁦@OfficialGLEEtv⁩ set from beginning to the end. Added to this Memorial by ⁦@BradEllisPiano," Theba tweeted alongside a photo of the updated memorial.

See the video and photo, below.

Earlier this week, Jones spoke about Rivera on The Talk.

“It’s heartbreaking," she said of Rivera's passing. "I love her so much because she’s the real deal. She’s no BS. She’s not fake. What you see is what you get."

She added that the "heart and the sincerity of that girl, it’s just, people don’t even know."

