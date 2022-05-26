The countdown's on to the unofficial kick off to summer, Memorial Day Weekend, and New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, just gave us some really great news.

Murphy announced this afternoon on Instagram that starting this weekend, admission will be FREE, all summer long, at all state parks, forests, and recreational areas. Woo hoo. That's great news.

Murphy said, "As presented in our proposed budget, a more affordable Garden State means access to our state parks for free." Sounds good to me.

Pack your sunscreen. The weather is going to be in the 90s next week and one of New Jersey's state parks is Island BEACH State Park. Go early, I'm sure it will fill up fast.

Speaking of New Jersey beaches, most will be ready for visitors this weekend, but, a few in North Wildwood and Toms River still need to be rebuilt after beach erosion from the spring storm on Mother's Day weekend.

So, where are the New Jersey state parks, forests, and recreational areas? Check out this interactive map here. It gives you trail maps, available activities (camping, etc.), directions, and more. Geez, I never realized there were so many in my area...I'm sure you'll find plenty near you as well.

It's so nice to get this price break, especially if you have a family, when the price of everything seems so high this year. Getting active and having fun with a few kids can add up fast.

Get out there have a great summer. New Jersey is a beautiful state.

Thank you, Governor Murphy.

The Best Boardwalk Pizza at the Jersey Shore This seems to be an ongoing debate. It's a topic on conversation that can get pretty heated in the Garden State because we're passionate about our pizza, especially boardwalk pizza.

PST listeners have spoken. Here are the best, according to a new PST Poll, as voted by you.

Affordable Air Bnbs To Rent In Wildwood, NJ The Jersey Shore is the perfect getaway in the summer but can get a little pricey. These spots are the perfect summer getaways you can rent without breaking the bank.