Will you soon need to get a digital driver's license if you live in New Jersey and operate a vehicle?

If Governor Phil Murphy has his way, yes.

Get our free mobile app

The Governor has made public his idea to make life a little easier for you.

Governor Murphy is recommending digital driver's licenses for NJ

During his State of the State address recently, Murphy talked about several of his goals for his last year in office, and one was to introduce digital driver’s licenses.

Other goals were to make the roads safer for pedestrians and cyclists, and improve dangerous intersections across the Garden State.

Back to the digital driver's licenses. Murphy is pushing for legislation that would make New Jersey the 14th state to offer mobile driver’s licenses.

I'm all for it, but I'm not sure all New Jersey residents agree, especially those not caught up with the digital times.

Canva Canva loading...

Here's the deal. Your license would be available on your smartphone. Convenient, right? You wouldn't have to carry around an actual license with you.

If you're someone who doesn't normally have pockets in your clothes or doesn't like to carry a handbag or a wallet, you'll love digital licenses.

New York is one of 13 states with digital driver's licenses

Digital driver’s licenses are already used in 13 states, including New York.

The Governor called the idea “common sense” and believes it will help you stay updated and keep your license secure.

You would be able to see your license on your smartphone

If the bill is passed, it would let you access your license in real-time right on your phone.

This means you could easily update your information, like changing your address.

You could have a backup if you lose your physical license.

Canva Canva loading...

The new technology would also include security features to protect your personal information. That would be a relief to many who have been victims of fraud.

NJ Motor Vehicle Commission offers digital vehicle registration

In 2023, New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission started offering digital vehicle registration, so I figured the idea of digital driver's licenses wouldn't be far behind.

READ MORE: NJ Drivers are deliberately ignoring this law daily

We'll see if Governor Murphy gets his wish that mobile driver’s licenses will be the next new thing for New Jersey drivers.

LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember? You'll have better luck paying off your student loans than finding these discontinued snacks in stores. Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy