Great Adventure to Launch Jersey Devil Coaster This Summer

Starting this summer, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster will be found right in New Jersey!

Construction is underway at Great Adventure on the Jersey Devil Coaster - and it looks like one fun ride!

Thankfully, the weather this winter has been cooperative (so far), and it looks like everything is on schedule.

Check out what's happening:

It is a little bit of a delay on the whole project as originally the ride was slated to open in 2020:

Source: Great Adventure to Launch Jersey Devil Coaster This Summer
