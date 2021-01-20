Great Adventure to Launch Jersey Devil Coaster This Summer

Starting this summer, the world's tallest, fastest, and longest single-rail roller coaster will be found right in New Jersey!



Construction is underway at Great Adventure on the Jersey Devil Coaster - and it looks like one fun ride!

Thankfully, the weather this winter has been cooperative (so far), and it looks like everything is on schedule.

Check out what's happening:

It is a little bit of a delay on the whole project as originally the ride was slated to open in 2020:

