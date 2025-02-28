It was one of the most familiar sites in all of New Jersey (visible for miles), but at this moment it’s being demolished in a series of “rapid explosions.”

Six Flags Great Adventure is Demolishing Kingda Ka on Friday

Crews at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ have been working hard to demolish Kingda Ka from the park. We’ve seen photos of the ride being dismantled.

Today (February 28), however, marks a big milestone as the ride’s 456-foot tower will brought down in a “series of rapid explosions.”

READ MORE: Clues Reveal What New Coaster May Look Like

Local law enforcement officials are warning the public that they may hear the implosions. However, the park is closed to the public today.

Get our free mobile app

“We advise everyone to stay FAR away from the scene and at no point, make any attempt to gain entry to get a better view and run the risk of being arrested and charged with Treaspassing,” the Jackson Police Department warned late Thursday.

The implosions are slated to happen by 10 a.m., but of course that's subject to change.

And if you’re looking for a big smoky scene as the ride implodes, that won’t be happening.

Instead the ride will “fold over,” officials told our sister station, NJ101.5 meaning it won’t collapse with a lot of loud noises and smoke.

Get our free mobile app

Since the park was closed to the public today, it’s unclear if they plan on releasing any videos of the implosion.

Kingda Ka was the tallest coaster on the East Coast until it closed at the end of the 2024 season.

Park officials have not confirmed what will be built in its place in the future. The park opens for the 2025 season on March 29th.