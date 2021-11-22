Halle Berry and Van Hunt Were ‘Wed’ By Berry’s Son Maceo

Halle Berry and her partner Van Hunt have been together for over a year now, and people are starting to ask if they're considering getting married. As it turns out, they have a solid answer to that question: They already said "I do."

The couple was asked if wedding bells were in their future during a red carpet interview with ET last week.

"I would love to," Hunt told the reporter.

Berry was more direct in her answer: "It is official," she replied.

"Oh right, that's right. Her son..." Hunt said. "Somebody married us."

The Bruised actor shed more light on their nuptials during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, according to People.

While she and Hunt are not officially married, Berry clarified that her son Maceo Robert "married" them in what she referred to as a "commitment ceremony."

"This was a ceremony by an 8 year old in the back seat of the car who said 'Mom, you should get married to him.' I said 'Really, I should marry him,'" Berry recounted the moment it happened. "He said 'Yeah, I pronounce you man and wife.' So we're like 'Oh, ok. We're married.' But we're not married."

"That's our commitment ceremony. It's silly. It's sweet."

The couple has been dating publicly since Sept. of 2020. She was candid about the challenges of blending families but gushed about how her children have welcomed Hunt into their circle.

"My kids are comfortable, and that's all that matters," she said. "If they ain't happy, we ain't happy."

Thankfully things worked out because Berry told Women's Health that her feelings are serious.

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer," she gushed. "I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist. I’m a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn’t serve me and didn’t make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman.”