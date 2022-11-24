It's officially that time of year again. Thanksgiving is here, which means that turkeys are being roasted and that the most famous names in the world are officially giving thanks.

On Nov. 24, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving, a gathering centered around food, family, and football. In other words, the staples of American society.

While the day is mostly a traditional one, stars from across the globe have now gathered on social media to share their thoughts on the holiday.

Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to wish those overseas a very happy holiday.

"To our service members serving overseas, their loved ones, and Americans across the country, we wish you a day filled with blessings, laughter, and gratitude. From our family to yours, have a very happy Thanksgiving," she said.

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt wanted the world to know that he is ready to "channel my inner Andy" for the big day.

The Muppets wanted to wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving from their family to yours as well as the promise to eat a lot of food.

"From our family to yours: Wishing you a happy Thanksgiving with bellies full of food, homes full of friends and family, and hearts full of love," they said.

Former Firs Lady Michelle Obama shared a snapshot of her family on Instagram and captioned the post: "I hope everyone has a wonderful day filled with love, gratitude, and a whole lot of great food. From our family to yours, have a happy Thanksgiving!"

See more posts from celebrities below: