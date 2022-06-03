Don't be surprised if you see Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg in New Jersey this summer!

According to NJ.com, the two A-list actors are co-starring in a new movie directed by Julian Farino, and shooting is about to take place on location in New Jersey starting this summer!

And if that weren't already exciting enough, here's what makes this even cooler! The movie is New Jersey-themed.

The movie is called "Our Man From Jersey", so what kind of movie would this be if they didn't film in New Jersey?

This is going to be a spy thriller that takes place in the U.K. and New Jersey (what a combination!) So once they wrap up in England, they'll relocate here to resume filming.

Where in Jersey will they be filming?

Score for you, North Jersey. Filming locations in Hudson and Passaic counties include Jersey City, Bayonne, Kearny and Paterson the week of July 10.

Who else is in the movie?

Most notably, Wahlberg and Berry will be joined by Oscar winner J.K. Simmons!

The cast also includes Alice Lee, Jackie Earle Haley, Jessica De Gouw and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaie.

What's it about?

The American action-thriller centers around the main character Mike (Wahlberg) a construction worker from New Jersey who is swept into the world of super spies and espionage by his high school ex-girlfriend (Berry), who recruits him for a high-risk mission. Halle Berry as a spy? Yes, please!

When will it be out?

The movie will be out on Netflix, but no word yet on the release date.