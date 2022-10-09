See if you can figure out the NJ connections the next time you turn on these scary movies.

I once had a coworker who said "somehow, everything always comes back to New Jersey." As time goes on, I'm finding out he was correct. Whether it's a song about the Garden State, a show that was filmed here, or someone you randomly ran into in another state who happened to live in NJ at some point, it always comes back to New Jersey.

Scary faces of Halloween pumpkin isolated on black background

My favorite kinds of NJ connections are ties to movies. It's always exciting to see your home state represented on the big screen...even if the material is about psycho killers, haunted homes, or alien invasions. Learning the process of how these movies are made, or how the story was developed in connection to our state is really interesting.

There are actually quite a few famous scary movies with New Jersey ties to them. They could have been filmed here, are set in places based of NJ towns, or have characters that grew up in the Garden State.

Photo by Nong V on Unsplash

What better time to explore these scary New Jersey film ties than the month of October? All of these titles are definitely must-watches during spooky season. You'll be surprised to find out just how many iconic spooks are connected to New Jersey!

How many of them have you seen?

10 NJ Frights Even Scarier than Horror Movies Take a look...if you're brave enough.