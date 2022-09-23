Fall has officially begun and that means spooky season can officially commence! Fall and Halloween time are my all-time favorite times of the year. From haunted houses and hay rides to more wholesome things like pumpkin and apple picking, I’m for it all. Also, I’m not the type to pick an argument over ANYTHING, but when it comes to Halloween favorites, I welcome a good debate.

In the spirit of the Halloween season, a ton of different websites are releasing some of the 50 states' favorites. From candy to movies, there are ranking for quite literally everything that has to do with the spooky season and I love to sit down and dissect them all. I rounded up New Jersey’s favorite Halloween candies, movies, decorations, and costumes for this year.

Before we get into it, I’ll just say that I think the best candy is Twix, the best Halloween movie is The Nightmare Before Christmas, and the decoration is any homemade jack-o-lantern. I can’t speak on the costume part because it varies from person to person, but here is the official list of New Jersey’s Halloween favorites for this season!

What Is New Jersey’s Favorite Halloween Candy for 2022?

Citing Rising Cost Of Ingredients, Hershey's Raises Prices 8 Percent Getty Images loading...

NBC 10 Philadelphia, reported that New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware all have the same favorite Halloween candy. We all voted that the classic Milk Chocolate Hershey’s bar was the way to go for this Halloween season. A classic candy is a safe way to go and I respect this take! Hershey’s is something EVERYONE can smile about when they see if gets dropped into their trick-or-treat bag.

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Movie In New Jersey for 2022?

Entertainment Weekly CapeTown Film Festival Presented By The American Cinematheque & Sponsored By TNT's "Falling Skies" - Day 6 Michael Buckner via Getty loading...

According to usdish.com and comparitech.com, there are two different movies that New Jersey calls their favorite. The first favorite is from a poll that took “New Jersey’s favorite kids Halloween movies” from usdish.com, which was Coraline. Growing up, this was one of my favorite movies year-round, so this is approved by me. Moving on to “New Jersey’s favorite adult Halloween movies” gathered by comparitech.com, the 2018 movie called Tumbbad took the win for the garden state.

What Is The Most Popular Halloween Decoration In New Jersey for 2022?

Pumpkin Pickers Visit Tulleys Farm Ahead Of Halloween Getty Images loading...

According to lombardohomes.com, the fan-favorite Halloween decoration in New Jersey is a good old-fashioned pumpkin, which I love. There are so many different ways to personalize them and make them you’re own. Plus, when carving jack-o-lanterns for the season, it’s such a wholesome and fun way to get into the fall spirit.

What Is New Jersey’s Favorite Halloween Costume for 2022?

Michael Loccisano via getty Michael Loccisano via getty loading...

According to bestofonline.com, New Jersey’s favorite costume for this year is Superman. Honestly, I thought it would be something more native to the Garden State like porkroll or a cannoli, but this is cool too!

It’s time to start celebrating the season so go out and pick up all of these NJ favorites and get on trend this Halloween!

