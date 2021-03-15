Halsey Is Dropping Her Own NFT Art Collection: How to Buy the Exclusive Digital Pieces

Halsey never stops working.

On Friday (March 12), the pop star, who is pregnant with her first child, announced on her Instagram Story that she's going to be releasing an exclusive art collection with Nifty Gateway titled "People Disappear Here."

Beginning March 17, fans can purchase pieces from the new digital collection. This is the first time any of Halsey's visual artwork will be available for sale to the public.

See a preview of their art, below:

“A portion of sales will be donated to @MFPLA, as well as @carbon_180, a NGO dedicated to the mission of creating a world that removes more carbon that it emits,” they wrote on Twitter alongside the announcement for the collection.

According to Paper, the collection features animations of each individual character from the seven characters featured in one of Halsey's original paintings. In the virtual and digital versions of the artwork, they're brought to life in 3D and will feature music in the background. There's also featured in an animated version of the complete original painting.

"The characters are all inspired by figures that occurred in a series of sleep paralysis nightmares I had at home during the quarantine," Halsey said of the collection in a statement. “The images draw from very dark themes, though they come out as sort of playful, colorful — albeit kind of creepy — characters.”

"After seven years of bed surfing hotel rooms around the world, adjusting to my own pitch-black cave in California had a little bit of a learning curve. From toddler TV programming evil dentists, a child born with massive claws who scratched her way out of the womb, to a woman who stood at the foot of my bed and demanded I watch her masturbate," they explained. "They were memorable, to say the least. I'm excited to be sharing them in a space that prioritizes artist integrity, and in a market that perpetuates the value of intellectual property."

A percentage of the proceeds from "People Disappear Here" sales will go to My Friends Place, which is dedicated to helping the homeless youth of Los Angeles. Part of the proceeds will also go to non-government organization Carbon 180, a group that wants to limit carbon emissions.

Halsey’s exclusive art collection with Nifty Gateway will be available here beginning March 17. According to Nifty Gateway, you can purchase pieces from Halsey's collection by signing up for a Nifty Gateway account and using a credit or debit card, or paying via Ethereum.