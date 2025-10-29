Here we go! Halsey is coming close to her home in Jersey where she'll be performing one of this fall's biggest shows at the Fillmore in Philadelphia on Wednesday (October 29) and Thursday (October 30).

We've got EVERYTHING you need to know for the show (ticket info, parking details, a sneak peek at the setlist, and more) posted for you below:

What Time is Halsey's Concert in Philly & What Time Do the Doors Open for the Concert?

Halsey's concert is slated to start at 8:00 p.m. at the Fillmore in Philly. Doors to the venue will open at 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday evening.

As for the headlining act, we expect Halsey to hit the stage by about 8:25 p.m. both nights.

Wanna get a great spot in the crowd? Lining up for general admission events begins no earlier than 8am on show day. Guests that begin to line up before then will be turned away, officials say.

Where Can You Park at the Fillmore Philadelphia?

The Fillmore Philadelphia is located at 29 E Allen Street in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. That's about a five minute walk from Girard Avenue. They have two parking lots with limited availability.

Parking lots typically open 2 hours before door time. All vehicles must vacate the lot promptly after the event ends.

READ MORE: This Fall's 34 Biggest Concerts in Philly

Those parking lots are located at 1025 North Front Street & 98 Richmond Street (at the corner of Richmond St & Frankford Ave).

If you would like to pre-purchase parking and guarantee yourself a spot, you can do so while making an online ticket order. Otherwise, parking is available on a first come, first served basis.

How Can You Arrive to the Fillmore Philadelphia via Mass Transit?

Take SEPTA to Girard Station on the Market-Frankford Line. Once at the station, cross Girard Ave. and walk south on N. Front St. When you reach Richmond St., turn left and look for the sidewalk leading to The Fillmore. SEPTA's Trolley Lines will also take you to The Fillmore.

What is the Bag Policy for the Fillmore Philadelphia?

Bags up to 12” x 6” x 12” are allowed in the venue. All bags will be searched prior to entry. Bags that are not clear will be subject to additional search.

Are Tickets Still Available for Halsey's Concerts in Philly?

Tickets are sold out for both shows. However, sometimes Ticketmaster drops last minute tickets to a show. You can click here to follow along this week.

Additionally, resale tickets are available across all of the usual platforms. This includes:

What is Halsey's Setlist for Philly?

Since this tour is celebrating the 15th anniversary of Halsey's Badlands album, it's a pretty special setlist.

But we also know that some concert goers like to be surprised about a setlist. Others (like me) don't like to be surprised. So we've posted that information on a separate page on our website. Yo can click here to check out Halsey's expected setlist for both Wednesday and Thursday night's shows at the Fillmore Philly.

If you're going to the show, have a great time!