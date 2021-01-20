Halsey Just Purchased Liam Payne’s Calabasas House for $10 Million

Halsey is the brand new owner of Liam Payne's former Calabasas house.

According to TMZ, the "Graveyard" singer purchased the home from the One Direction alum for $10,161,150.

The 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom house is 9,659 square feet that sits on 4.75 acres. It featured a wine cellar, library and home theater. The pool has waterfalls, pool house, a koi pond and even a garden. Other amenities include a recording studio, guardhouse, massage/meditation house, full gym and a private guest house.

Payne first put the house on the market in 2018 for $14 million. In 2019, it was dropped just under $13 million before the final ask was $10.5 million, according to Dirt. Payne also offered the estate as a rental for $40,000 per month. Payne purchased the property in 2015 for $10 million. He made a profit of roughly $161,000 on the sale. Cate Blanchett was the previous owner of the property who installed the meditation area.

Halsey sold her Beachwood Canyon home almost a year ago for $2.375 million. She bought and later sold a midcentury home in Sherman Oaks which later sold for $2.4 million.

