Halsey Drops ‘Suga’s Interlude’ and BTS Fans Can’t Get Enough

Halsey unveiled her latest collab with BTS — a song with Suga called "Suga's Interlude."

After announcing her Manic album tracklist this week, the "Graveyard" singer dropped the highly-anticipated collaboration with Suga on Thursday at midnight (December 6). As expected, BTS fans rushed to hear the track and were not disappointed. Not only are the lyrics deep, but the ARMY is obsessed with Suga's smooth flow.

Check out a few of the best Twitter reactions to "Suga's Interlude," including some fans who revealed the track is exactly what they needed to hear right now.

Ahead of the song's release, Halsey explained why Suga was the right fit. "He really fit the sentiment and the vibe of the album and what it’s about, so I felt like I really wanted to include him," she said. “Yoongi is really introspective and really intelligent perspective on where we are and what we’re doing in our unique lifestyles.”

Listen to the track for yourself, below:

"Suga’s Interlude" isn’t the first time Halsey has teamed up with BTS. They also released the chart-topping, "Boy With Luv," together earlier in the year, which smashed YouTube's record for most views in 24 hours.

Manic is set to drop on January 17, 2020. The pop star will also embark on the first leg of her world tour, starting February in Madrid, Spain. You can buy tickets and get more information here.