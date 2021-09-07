Halsey Tops Billboard’s Album Sales Chart, Turnstile Debuts in Top 10

Halsey's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power is not only a critical favorite, the fans also appear to be supporting by picking up the album as well. According to Billboard's Top Album Sales chart dated Sept. 11, the pop star with her new more rock leaning record has debuted at No. 1, marking her third Top Album Sales chart-topper.

The album sold 70,500 copies after its Aug. 27 release with the tally being finalized after the Sept. 2 week end date. The Top Album Sales chart considers only traditional album sales. Physical album sales account for just over 52,500 of that tally, with the remaining 18,000 coming via digital download. The album also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart.

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power also bested some fierce competition, beating out Kanye West's Donda album and Olivia Rodrigo's Sour (which fell from 1 to 3 over the past week).

Elsewhere in the Top 10, Turnstile's well-reviewed new album Glow On also looks like a hit, debuting at No. 8 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart with 11,500 copies sold. Of that total, nearly 8,000 were from those who purchased the record on vinyl. It placed third on Vinyl Album Sales Chart.

Turnstile's Glow On is reportedly set to arrive at No. 30 for the week on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, which also factors in album sales with track equivalent album units and streaming equivalent album units.