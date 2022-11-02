Hamilton, NJ Pizza Shop Rooting for Phillies with Pizza Deal

Go Phillies. The whole area is celebrating the Philadelphia Phillies being in the World Series including everyone at Marcello's Pizza Grill in Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

After last night's big win (7-0 and 5 homeruns) the Phillies take the lead in the series 2-1. Tonight (Wednesday, November 2nd) is game 4, first pitch is at 8:03pm.

You'll need some game time food while you're cheering on Bryce Harper and the boys so head to Marcello's Pizza Grill on George Dye Road for a pizza deal.

TODAY ONLY (Wednesday, November 2nd) they're offering 2 free toppings on any pizza when you mention CODE: SALLY SLICES.

You know who Sally Slices is, right? He's a famous Tik Toker who is also the son of the owner of Pizza Grill. I love their Corleone pizza.

His real name is Salvatore Mandreucci and he's beloved in the Tik Tok community. He has over 4 million followers and millions of Instagram followers too.

The pizza question he's known for is "Corner or Side?" referring to what side of the pizza you'd like your slice from. I like a corner, what about you?

So many people call Marcello's Pizza Grill to talk to him that he's had to stop answering the phone. He's fame has proven good for his family business. It's packed every time I go in there.

His videos are simple. It's just Sal doing his thing. He'll prop his phone up in the pizza shop and record himself making pizza or other tasks. He'll also give relationship advice and inspire people to achieve their goals.

He's endearing. People everywhere have grown to love him

Stop in and grab a pizza tonight. Use the code SALLY SLICES and get 2 free toppings on any pizza and root for the Phillies.

