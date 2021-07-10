‘Hamilton’ Tickets Are Now On Sale For Philadelphia’s Academy of Music This Fall

Tickets just went on sale for Hamilton at Philadelphia's Academy of Music later this fall, and if you want to get tickets, something tells us you better purchase them this weekend.

Though, we have a bit of insider's tip for cheap last minute tickets to see Hamilton in Philadelphia mentioned down below.

Hamilton will play at the Academy of Music from October 20, 2021 through November 28, 2021. They're on sale on through the Kimmel Center's website right now.

Tickets to see the insanely popular musical cost between $39 and $349. Check them out by clicking here.

Though, if you're looking for a last minute bargain, however, you should remember that the Kimmel Center hosts a $10 ticket lottery for each performance. Save this link here for this fall to learn more and get entered for cheap, last minute tickets to see Hamilton.

The return to theater marks a big moment for the city of Philadelphia as theaters reopen after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Its fall 2021 run is but the beginning of a cultural resurgence on the Avenue of the Arts, as hundreds of our other shows go on sale, ranging from Broadway to jazz, comedy to family-friendly," the Kimmel Cultural Campus' Crystal Brewe said in a statement.

The Kimmel Cultural Campus (which is comprised of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Academy of Music and Merriam Theater) will host other hit shows during the upcoming season. The shows include "Dear Evan Hansen," "Rent," "Hairspray," and "Waitress."

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America