Ever wish you could be transferred back in time to visit another time and place? Ever wish maybe you could bump into the Fonz or Betty Boop? Well then maybe you're in luck and it's just a short drive right here at the Jersey Shore.

Oh by the way when you time travel, you could enjoy some delicious food as well. Where is this place? According to an article from "Only In Your State" this attraction is right in Wildwood, in fact right on the boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey.

The Doo Wop Diner is an eatery where you can travel back to the 50s and enjoy a delicious meal with your family. According to Only In Your State, "It’s always fun traveling back in time, and if you’re looking for a place to revisit the past in New Jersey, we’ve found it! The Doo Wop Diner is an old-fashioned retro soda fountain in one of New Jersey’s most charming shore towns."

One item that looks like a must try is their french toast which is served with fresh fruit for breakfast. Maybe their 50s classic burger, which is always a must at any Jersey diner. Maybe a fountain drink like a malt on the side?

What is always fun too, is a walk along the historic Wildwood boardwalk. So take a stroll and enjoy the boards and then pop in for a bite at the 50s Doo Wop Diner, now that's a fun Jersey style outing and perfect for this summer.

If you have eaten at the Doo Wop Diner let us know what you recommend and share your comments below.