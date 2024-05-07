A Pickle Party Is Coming To Xfinity Live in Philadelphia, PA

Attention all pickle lovers of Philadelphia! An amazing Pickle Party is coming to the City of Brotherly Love and you’re invited!

If there’s one thing about me it’s that I love pickles and if you feel just as passionate about them, this amazing pickle party is coming to Xfinity Live and there are so many amazing things to check out when it comes to town.

On the website, it’s described as the best day ever, and if you’re a fan of pickles this is for sure an event you can’t miss. There will be 55 vendors plus food trucks, mascots and so much more fun to check out.

It’s also kid-friendly with events like carnival games, kids zones, face painting, and more. Plus, you can check out the pickle rave, interactive photo booth, liquor experiences, pickle ball, live entertainment, and even a Brine Chug Challenge.

If you’re a huge fan of pickles, you may dominate the brine-chugging challenge. The Pickle Party at Xfinity Live is going down on June 15th from 12 pm to 7 pm in Philadelphia.

Make sure to check out the website for more details and ticket information as well.

