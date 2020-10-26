12 Moments From Harry Styles’ ‘Golden’ Music Video That Gave Us Butterflies

A glistening, sun-soaked video from Harry Styles is exactly what you need today, trust us.

On Monday (October 26), the "Watermelon Sugar" singer premiered the highly anticipated music video for his new single, "Golden."

The video, directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, shows Styles soaking up the Italian sun while cruising solo in a convertible on a scenic joyride, stopping to swim and dance along the coast.

The accompanying music video for the track, which opens his sophomore album Fine Line, shows Styles rocking a Gucci fit with a handmade "Golden" necklace and a yellow rain hat.

The breezy jaunt was shot against the backdrop of the Amalfi Coast back in September, shortly after it was announced that Styles would be post-poning another leg of his Love on Tour 2020 tour dates.

“It’s one of the first songs when I was making the album and it’s always been a source of joy for me. And I wanted to make a video that encapsulated that," Styles said of "Golden" in an interview with AP.

“I’d like to think it will maybe cheer a couple of people up. Cheered me up,” he added, grinning.

Fans were indeed cheered up after the video dropped online: “We have been blessed with one of the best masterpieces this world will ever get #golden,” one fan posted on Twitter.

Happily frolicking and smiling seems to be a constant for the "Adore You" singer, as fans found moments in the music video that brought them right back to Styles’ One Direction days.

“I think I can not breathe. THIS GUY CAN NOT BE REAL,” another shared about the former boy band member.

Though nearly impossible to narrow down — as the entire video is absolute perfection, of course — find some of the best moments from the "Golden" video, below.