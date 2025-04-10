It's a developing story that is terrifying just outside of Manhattan. And right off the coast of North Jersey.

Reports say that a helicopter crashed into the Hudson River closer to the Jersey City side of the river around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

A massive response is underway from officials as we're seeing at least a dozen boats from first responders including the NYPD.

Television footage from the area shows the large response:

There were at least five passengers on board at theme of the crash (a mix of children and adults), reports say.

It's believed that at least four passengers on board have died. Two of the three children on board have been taken to the hospital, NBC New York reports.

At least three people died in the crash, they say, and the "conditions of the other victims" are reportedly "grave," according to ABC 7 New York.

Eyewitnesses tell local reporters at New York's ABC 7 that they saw the helicopter "falling on its side and splash into the water."

This is a developing story. We'll have more information as its made available.