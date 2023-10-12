The newest restaurant in the quaint town of Lambertville is from the owners of the very popular Café 72 in Ewing and Boro Market Restaurant Bar in Pennington.

It's called Hash House and it just opened on North Union Street right next to Union Chill. It's got such a great vibe.

It's similar to Café 72...a breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant...classic menu items with a creative twist and plenty of Gluten Free and Vegan options.

One look at the menu and you'll be headed there tomorrow. It's filled with small plates, large plates, greens, sweets, sandos and more.

Speaking of sweets, check out the Puffffff Cakes. Don't they look fabulous?

The Sandos caught my eye right away too. They include the Joe Shmoe which is bacon, any style egg and local cheddar served on your choice of Kaiser, sourdough or gluten free. Yumm.

There's also a crispy chicken wrap, tuna melt, truffle grilled cheese, the Smash Burger, The Dabber and more. Check out all the Sandos here.

Look. Here's The Dabber. Wow.

The Disco Chips and Churro Cake Fries on the Small Plates menu would be great to share with friends. Hash House is good for the soul...the perfect place to chill with family and friends and eat the best food.

Oh and did I mention it's BYO? Yeesss. Mimosas with brunch sounds good to me.

Check out the entire menu here. Trust me, you're mouth will be watering.

Make Hash House your next dining destination. It's a great addition to Lambertville, adding to the trendy, cool vibe.

Surrounding businesses include Belles Tavern, O Wow Cow, Tavola Rustica, Luminary Coffee and Basil Band Wagon.

It's open 7 days a week from 8am - 3pm.

You can order online by clicking here.

Hash House is located at 236 North Union Street in Lambertville, NJ.

