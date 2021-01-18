Despite some controversy and blowback from certain filmmakers, WarnerMedia is moving ahead with its plan to load up its new streaming service, HBO Max, with their entire year‘s slate from Warner Bros. 17 movies Warners originally produced for theaters will now premiere on HBO Max the same day they open on the big screen, but only for one month. After that, they’ll once again be exclusively available for movie theaters for a period of time before eventually they do return to HBO Max.

The plan kicks off this month, and so HBO Max is hyping the plan with a new commercial that featured the first footage of several of Warner Bros.’ biggest 2021 movies. That includes Godzilla vs. Kong, the combined sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island, Mortal Kombat, the reboot of the franchise based on the fighting games, and Space Jam: A New Legacy, with LeBron James stepping into Michael Jordan’s Nikes, and teaming up with the Looney Tunes squad for a new adventure.

Interestingly, one of the biggest movies Warners previously announced for an HBO Max release is missing from the trailer: Dune, the new film version of the classic sci-fi novel. It’s not as if the film isn’t finished; the movie was supposed to come out last year. But not long after this Warner Bros./HBO Max plan was announced, Dune director Denis Villeneuve penned an angry editorial in Variety slamming the company for announcing this strategy without consulting him. He even accused Warners’ parent company, AT&T, of having “hijacked one of the most respectable and important studios in film history.”

Even if Dune winds up getting taken out of the deal, there’s still The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs. Kong, Space Jam 2, and more. The first of the bunch, the crime thriller The Little Things starring Denzel Washington, premieres on January 29.